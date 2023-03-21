Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday, March 21, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as Your Facts) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, tuesday 21 March 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, an interesting sky awaits you, excellent above all in the sentimental sphere: with these stars it is impossible not to obtain advantages and improvements. Singles, however, would do well not to target difficult people just for the sake of a challenge… It will take maturity. The search for new strategies is favored, reconfirmations are on the way after a difficult period. Also valid at work.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 21 March 2023), you are still grappling with a few too many financial outgoings, which for some months has been a cause of discomfort for some couples who are facing expenses regarding the house or other medium-sized projects. as far as work is concerned, don’t overdo it: you need to regain energy.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, some moments of discomfort are possible for you, the dissonant Moon can cause tiredness, nervousness or stress due to the memory of an unpleasant event that took place during the past week. You have a great desire to rebel against convention and only do the things you believe in; you feel active, dynamic and enterprising.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancer, Saturn has begun a valid transit and will soon be joined by Jupiter, the concentration of these two planets will make the sky less foggy as regards feelings and will give impetus to couples who have resisted tensions. The day of March 26 with the Moon, Mars and Saturn in excellent aspect could surprise you in a positive way! Courage Cancer!

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 21 March 2023), a somewhat particular, strange day awaits you. Last week was marked by work complications but over the next few hours you will suddenly find serenity. The alternative would be to get caught up in nervousness which becomes a non-alternative… If so, bite your tongue. Why generate quarrels?

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you always need mental stimulation. You must look to the future with confidence and soon, at least as far as the workplace is concerned, you will get the desired results. Courage! Hold on.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, MARCH 21, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Aries: excellent day for feelings. With these stars it is impossible not to get advantages and improvements.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces