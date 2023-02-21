Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday February 21, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayTuesday February 21, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, over the next few hours you will have to pay attention to the controversies that arise in love, also because from Thursday the situation could get complicated. If someone is always scolding you, especially if it’s your partner, you might even get angry and lose your temper. Tomorrow there will be a little catch-up, but then love won’t be great…

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 21 February 2023), there were no big gains in 2022, or you spent too much money. This situation affects both employees and self-employed workers. Over the next weekend the Moon will not allow you to do everything you had planned and budgeted for.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, important weeks to understand what your role will be in a job and in a group, in the second part of the year a choice will have to be made. It will take courage. Don’t worry: you have it, but you have to take it out! Even if you have your own business, you might think about changing something, even your office or place of business.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, in a few days Saturn will be favorable and from the month of May Jupiter will be interesting. Success is achieved on the basis of one’s abilities and astrology can help you by marking the times for the realization of a certain project, the moments in which it is better to expose oneself and those in which it is better to step back. Straighten your antennae!

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 21 February 2023), what is underway will be a week to live with a smile, it doesn’t matter to arrive first! The important thing is to know that people love you and have a good idea of ​​you. It is a period in which there are favorable planets: it will be easier to obtain consensus. Jupiter and Venus are on your side, Mars is well aspected.

FISH

Dear Pisces, the week that has just ended did not offer solutions which, however, will arrive from March. You are already thinking about a great release, about a project to start over the next few weeks. A moment of almost revolutionary construction and impetus is coming.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Capricorn: in a few days Saturn will be favorable and from May Jupiter will be interesting.

