Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday February 21, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, tuesday 21 February 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, during this week there will be a chance to awaken dormant emotions. You can feel stronger and more passionate in these winter days. Anyone who intends to talk about love or to meet someone can take advantage of the favorable astral picture. As far as work is concerned, you are living in a particular period and those who have been practicing the same activity for years could also move to other cities.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 21 February 2023), this period is preparatory, in May there will be many new things. Useful phase for people of the sign who have ended a love affair or a job in the last few months or weeks. In these days you are getting busy and also experimenting with new work activities.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, during the last hours of this February there was no lack of tension, even if it cannot be said that it is a negative period. It’s a time when you have a lot to do. By the end of spring someone will also be called to do something new and very beautiful!

CANCER

Dear Cancers, there is a lack of energy in these late February hours. The next season, which is almost upon us, however, will be full of redemptions and confirmations. Generally you happen to experience moments of strong agitation and positivity, alternating with others in which the mood is declining. You may feel left out during these hours. Try to stay calm. Bite your tongue if necessary.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 21 February 2023), over the next few hours you will be able to make up for lost ground: the stars are favourable. Take advantage of it! It’s the best time if you have to face some job change. Jupiter is favorable and could even bring a few more contacts than usual. Love? Try to stay calm

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, today – February 21, 2023 – will be controversial and nervous. The Moon and the Sun are against each other and maybe it’s not even you who is arguing, but the people around you try to annoy you. Try to moderate yourselves and stay calm. Someone could soon make a choice regarding a new job.

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Leo: over the next few hours you will be able to recover: the stars are favourable.

