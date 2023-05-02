Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday, May 2, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayTuesday 2 May 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, the difficulties will make themselves felt over the next few hours. Everything is in doubt between work and love, in a context that will make it more difficult to live the month of May, which has just begun, with a certain serenity. Roll up your sleeves.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 2 May 2023), if you know how to play your cards right, this month will prove to be very, very, productive. More than you can imagine. Around you you will find people ready to support you, especially at work. Many projects will finally come to life.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, this is a period that will prove to be positive and growth-provoking for many of you. Try to keep the bar straight to achieve the goals you have set yourself for some time now. This is not the time to make some crazy turns. Over the next few hours you will be able to devote yourself to work, as long as you keep your concentration high…

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, there will be a thousand obstacles to face especially in the world of work, considering how your talent appears more like a threat rather than a weapon to win… Your great security is still love. Indulge it and enjoy it to the fullest.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 2 May 2023), the month that has just begun will prove to be one of stability and strength for many, very many of you. You will have to demonstrate that you have balance and stand up to pressure, all in a not entirely simple love context… Try to remain calm.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, today’s watchword must be: happiness. What you touch in this period, glitters… You have worked on your head and you look at every challenge with optimism: a change of point of view that has made you gain confidence in your means and therefore in yourself.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, MAY 2, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is Pisces: the watchword now is happiness. Everything you touch turns to gold!

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO