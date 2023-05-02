Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday, May 2, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Tuesday 2 May 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, at work you will need a lot of grit and character: before the summer the load of paperwork to be disposed of will intensify, courage! Get ready to see little house in the next few weeks… Then a situation is possible that could create misunderstandings even in terms of the love relationship.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 2 May 2023), if you intend to set up new projects, this is the right time for a change. Also important and brave. Start with your great friends, who could be found in those people who grew up with you…

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the password right now must be: tranquillity. Only in this way will you be able to overcome the problems at work that will appear within a few hours. You feel the clear need to bring home some important results. Balance will also help you in relating to others. Courage!

CANCER

Dear Cancers, a sudden change of gear is needed. And it’s needed now. Right away. Especially considering how too many mistakes are hurting you on the sentimental side and in particular on the working sphere. You need to do your homework… Think and ponder your moves. But do it quickly.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 2 May 2023), what has just begun will be a difficult, complicated month. The only solution will be to find an inner serenity and the ability to make the best decisions to face the situations that you will find yourself living. Over the next few hours you will be called to make important choices both in your work and in your private life.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, summer is approaching and your adventure around the world is already off to a great start. You are looking for new experiences and this is perhaps perfectly right, considering how brilliantly you have achieved every goal since the beginning of the year.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, MAY 1, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope today’s Paolo Fox is that of Taurus: this is the right time for a change. Also important.

