Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday 2 April 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox's horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Tuesday 2 April 2024for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the new week you are experiencing in these hours has opened for you in the name of nervousness: try not to lose your temper. Also pay attention to the workplace because your bosses may not tolerate this attitude of yours.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Tuesday 2 April 2024), during the next few hours of this month you will have Uranus contrasted by Mars and Saturn and this will bring you a real flop at work. Those most affected will be the natives with greater responsibilities who will have to deal with the aforementioned disrespectful people. Love? Situation under control.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, during the week (1-7 April) you will be able to dedicate yourself more to your loved ones than to work. Some work problems will have to be taken into account during the next few hours of this early April day.

PAOLO FOX'S HOROSCOPE 2024

CANCER

Dear Cancer, you don't feel fully satisfied with your life, both in terms of work and love. Grit your teeth a little more. Soon the wind will turn. Don't be afraid.

ALL PAOLO FOX'S HOROSCOPES

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Tuesday 2 April 2024), over the next few hours of this month you will finally have the opportunity to reap the fruits of what you have sown. Labor is in pole position; love takes a back seat this week, but not that much… Have faith.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, during this week at the beginning of April 2024 you will have Mars and Saturn which could bring out some uncomfortable truths about your latest actions. You will have to try to remedy your mistakes to make peace with those you have argued with or who you have wronged.

TODAY'S LUCKY SIGN, 2 APRIL 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Lion: finally the opportunity to reap the fruits of what you have sown.

TODAY'S PREDICTIONS FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND PISCES