PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayTuesday 19 September 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, a lot of caution will be needed over the next few hours. You always want to get the most, but others are not always willing to accommodate some of your needs. Only in this way will everything be fixed and you will be able to get great satisfaction. You will see that everything will soon be fine.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 19 September 2023), you are waiting to receive answers, particularly in the workplace. Just as in love there could be confirmations that you have been waiting to evaluate for a long time. You will see that things are starting to go in the right direction.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, an interesting and decidedly positive day awaits you. As far as work is concerned, there may be good opportunities to earn some extra income. The sentimental situation isn’t bad either. Maybe there is a person you like and who you can finally win over.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, over the next few hours that annoying opposition from Mercury will disappear and then it will become much easier for you to find solutions and be convincing with others. Enough chatter, show what you’re made of.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 19 September 2023), it is easier to stay calm, some small news could help you to be more confident in the future. Look with optimism at what will happen to you starting tomorrow.

FISH

Dear Pisces, this is a time of great changes, your astral condition suggests you pursue your goals with determination in both the work and sentimental spheres. It just takes a little patience and soon everything will be fine.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Capricorn: over the next few hours that annoying opposition from Mercury will disappear and then it will become much easier for you to find solutions.

