Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday 19 September 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Tuesday 19 September 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, this day will begin in a very interesting way, you may also receive unexpected calls or start an important job. In the coming months, news is also expected on a sentimental level. You will be able to get great satisfaction.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 19 September 2023), the day could bring many ambiguities back into play, especially if someone has told you lies. Be careful, however, it could be even easier to get angry, agitated or experience some tension.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, during tomorrow’s day, Mercury’s excellent aspect should not be underestimated. Get involved and don’t be afraid to dare. Courage. A little more confidence in yourself! You will see that things will soon get better. Just have a little patience and trust.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, Saturn in opposition has forced you several times to resolve setbacks and unexpected events that have slowed you down or put you in difficulty. However, the worst is over and now you can fly again. Roll up your sleeves.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 19 September 2023), a period of important recovery is about to begin. The Sun will soon enter your zodiac sign, determining a particularly positive and significant astrological condition. So good!

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, it could prove to be a rather difficult and tense day for many of you. You may feel tired and stressed, but don’t worry: you will be able to recover, especially starting next weekend. You just have to hold on a little longer.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, SEPTEMBER 19, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Leo: a period of important recovery is about to begin.

