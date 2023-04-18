Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday, April 18, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayTuesday, April 18, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, a problem from the past is coming to light again in these hours of Tuesday 18 April, you will soon be forced to face them again but you must study the best strategy carefully to solve them in the best possible way. However, a family affair could bring other problems… You could also face the problem head-on and find a way to find a definitive solution. It’s up to you to decide the right move.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 18 April 2023), the sky in the next few hours will highlight your ability to find people’s weak points using your innate talent in knowing how to communicate. Your perception will be at the highest level and you will better refine the way you approach others.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, Jupiter during today – April 18, 2023 – encourages you to seek new adventures and broaden your horizons. This is the perfect time to plan a trip or embark on a new course of study. When it comes to work, your adaptability and enthusiasm will take you far.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, Saturn at this time of year makes you responsible and persevering. He uses these qualities to deal with challenges that will arise, both at work and in his personal life. As for work, your dedication and commitment will allow you to achieve excellent results.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 18 April 2023), Uranus at this time of the year gives you a brilliant and visionary mind. Take advantage of this great new energy to develop innovative ideas and to explore new interests that you have. As far as work is concerned, you could find original solutions to the problems that arise. Courage. It’s your moment.

FISH

Dear Pisces, during the next few hours of this April 2023 Neptune will make you sensitive and intuitive. Use these qualities to better understand the moods of the people around you and to resolve any tensions in interpersonal relationships. As far as work is concerned, your empathy and listening skills will be greatly appreciated.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, APRIL 17, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is Aquarius: Uranus at this time of the year gives you a brilliant and visionary mind.

