Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday January 17, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Tuesday, January 17, 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, in love get ready for big and important surprises. You will be able to make great meetings, especially if you are single and are looking for the ideal partner. Job? In general you are tired and want to rest a bit. Be positive and proactive, everything will be fine. Don’t worry.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 17 January 2023), there are incompatibilities in love that are best avoided in general… Watch out for those born under the sign of Leo and Aquarius. As far as work is concerned, stress will not be lacking, especially for those who work too much. There is an air of change, don’t be caught unprepared.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, at work you need time before making important and definitive decisions. Don’t get caught up in anxiety and haste. It won’t be the best day in love, you woke up with a controversial streak that won’t make you likeable in the eyes of others.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancers, today – January 16 – will be a day full of great emotions to be fully experienced. In love there is a great desire to do well. Some problems in interpersonal relationships. Sooner or later everything will work out and it will be for the best. In general it is a recovery phase, also with regard to work.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 17 January 2023), it is certainly not an unforgettable period. Pause your commitments and don’t blame yourself if something doesn’t go the way you want. The stars are not on your side right now. An interesting job offer will arrive, don’t get anxious or in a hurry.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, new projects are born when it comes to work. Some problems will come in love, it is good to face it immediately before it grows and becomes insurmountable. In short, everything will go well but you still have to have a little patience.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JANUARY 16, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: new projects in sight. Look around!

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces