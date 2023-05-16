Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday, May 16, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Tuesday 16 May 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, you are going through a complicated, chaotic period, but be careful: not negative. Jupiter is not in the sign but he is starting to take care of the economic situations you have to face. Take action to understand what to do to recover money and make ends meet. As for love, something has been lost, trust or perhaps precious time… Try to make up for it. With Libra and Capricorn, don’t push too hard.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 16 May 2023), we need to understand what to do in the second part of this 2023. There is a wide choice, Jupiter will bring confirmation. Even if you have to change plans for any reason or find yourself in an environment that is not exactly comfortable, you will eventually succeed and overcome the problems. Courage!

TWINS

Dear Gemini, a particularly tiring mid-May day awaits you: too many thoughts and the presence of discussions to heal. There may be a falling out with someone who is not on your side. It is useless to get angry, on the contrary, you must be careful of outstanding accounts, professionals will have to review accounts and fees.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, if there has been any problem recently, you can now easily overcome it. If there has been a closure of a project or a program you must not blame yourself, an adequate counterpart will arrive. The current month will be useful for romantic relationships. Venus makes things clear.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 16 May 2023), a phase of confirmations has arrived. The transit of Jupiter will bring almost everything back into play. Pay attention to romantic relationships in the family, you will be very demanding. More than usual. If you have received a promise that has not been kept, you will have to stand up for it. Courage. You don’t want to be precious…

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, many things will unlock during this week of May. If until recently you were wondering what would happen and how some situations would go, now you are about to have some answers. Transiting Jupiter blocks an opposition Saturn. It is good to know that you will soon know how to behave.

