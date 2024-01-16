Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday 16 January 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox's horoscope todayTuesday 16 January 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, the Moon is on your side: good both in love and at work. Dedicate time to your partner with peace of mind. Enjoy the moment. As regards work, try to move immediately in making choices for the future because then the sun will be opposite. Courage!

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Tuesday 16 January 2024), there is something in love that isn't working and you know it well so take some time to really think about what you want. As far as work is concerned, a rosy period awaits. Take the opportunities and enjoy them.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDANT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the Moon is on your side also in the next few days of this January 2024 so emotions are free. As for work, things are going great and since you love social life, start organizing something nice for the upcoming weekend.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, it will be a better day for your feelings: try to enjoy it to the fullest. As far as work is concerned, focus everything on your goals. In fact, you have deadlines and goals to achieve. Don't be discouraged if something doesn't go according to plan.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Tuesday 16 January 2024), Venus will be favorable starting from March so prepare to have the support of the stars in love. As far as work is concerned, there are a few small hiccups but don't worry because they will be resolved soon.

FISH

Dear Pisces, on this day in January 2024 it would be better to clarify your ideas in love also because by April some important choices will have to be made. As far as work is concerned, Jupiter protects the professional sphere and also helps in relationships with others. Roll up your sleeves.

PAOLO FOX'S HOROSCOPE 2024

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JANUARY 15, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today, is that one of Libra: with such a bright moon you can achieve great things both in love and at work. Courage!

TODAY'S PREDICTIONS FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO