Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday 16 January 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox's horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Tuesday 16 January 2024for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, you need to be careful of excessive jealousy that could take over over the next few hours. As for work, try not to get too tired and organize everything that needs to be done well. Evaluate the pros and cons before accepting new job offers.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Tuesday 16 January 2024), you have the Moon against you. Be careful of some small delays. As far as work is concerned, there are many doubts but it is better to try to overcome them without too much anxiety. You need to be more calm and cautious, especially if you have to make important decisions.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, in love it's time to speak clearly and stop making problems. As far as work is concerned, new opportunities are arriving especially for those who work on their own. You will see that there will be excellent opportunities for success in every field. Don't get angry if something doesn't go according to plan. Get busy.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, the Moon is on your side: good both in love and at work. From a work point of view, also try to move immediately in making choices for the future because then the sun will be opposite.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Tuesday 16 January 2024), next weekend you will have the moon on your side so try to start planning something nice right now. As for work, successes are around the corner. Courage!

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, this Tuesday in January 2024 allows you to improve the understanding with your partner, especially if there have been bad moods recently. As far as work is concerned, you're a little nervous but if you want a change of scenery, start looking around.

TODAY'S LUCKY SIGN, JANUARY 16, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Virgo: with your partner things improve after a period of doubts and critical issues. Finally there will be excellent opportunities. At work, look around you.

