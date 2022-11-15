Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday November 15, 2022 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Tuesday, November 15, 2022, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini , Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, an interesting sky awaits you. Especially for love. You really have a great enthusiasm that will help you find complicity with your partner. New arrivals on the professional front. You can carry out your projects with enthusiasm.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 15 November 2022), love has lately seemed to have taken a back seat, there are economic issues to be resolved. As far as work is concerned, a situation will soon unblock itself. Courage!

TWINS

Dear Gemini, interesting news for feelings is coming soon, if you are alone, look around. Get out of the house and find the courage to come forward. As far as work is concerned, you have good intuitions, especially the favorites of freelancers.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, interesting sky for new loves. If you are alone, look around. As far as work is concerned, beware of disagreements with bosses and contacts. Try to stay calm and don’t talk too much. Better not to overdo it, better times will come.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 15 November 2022), in love if there is something wrong it is always good to speak clearly. Transparency. As for the work, your request will be accepted very soon.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, the mood will be swinging, don’t take your frustrations out on your partner. As far as work is concerned, you have a lot to do but the satisfactions will not be long in coming. In short, roll up your sleeves.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to the horoscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Aries: an interesting sky. Especially for love. You really have great enthusiasm.

