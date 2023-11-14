Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday 14 November 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

BALANCE

Dear Libra, the transit of Venus allows you to act with freedom, good resourcefulness arrives which helps the lonely and disappointed hearts of the couple. Work? The end of this month brings a good capacity for action, hold on for a few more days. Don’t get angry if something doesn’t go according to plan.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 14 November 2023), over the next few hours you will tend to be polemical. Bite your tongue if necessary… As far as work is concerned, too many anxieties developed during the summer period, but in the majority of cases we can be optimistic, there will be confirmations and stability.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, you cannot expect results if you don’t put yourself out there. If you are alone and have no family responsibilities, the period will not be short on adventures at all. Even if you earn more you will be forced to plug some economic holes.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, there is a lack of erotic momentum in the couple. Possible some misunderstanding at home and in relationships with family members. You must follow everything carefully and organize yourself as best you can. Courage! You will see that soon everything will go well.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 14 November 2023), you need love or friends to find the right strength to relaunch yourself. As for work, you have to forget the first two weeks of November, some projects didn’t start, there were delays for various reasons. Now you have to make a change.

FISH

Dear Pisces, the heaviest or most distant month in love was October, this does not mean that love is lacking but it is likely that circumstances external to the relationship have brought about some doubts. The start of the week calls for caution. Have a little caution but do not fear because better times are coming.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Libra: the transit of Venus allows you to act with freedom, good resourcefulness arrives which helps singles.

