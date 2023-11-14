Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday 14 November 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

ARIES

Dear Aries, the excellent transit of Mercury and the Moon will invite you to accept very stimulating challenges that could allow you to make a change from a professional point of view. During this period, do not accept conditioning from other people. The month of November will see you successful on multiple fronts. Even from a physical point of view.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 14 November 2023), a Tuesday awaits you which will bring with it strong doubts and strong perplexities especially in those who have recently experienced conflicts with colleagues or with people who they hold a top role. The tension could rise a lot: be careful. Jupiter in the sign will open the doors to success, even if someone will be forced to move to make economic progress.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, with Saturn in a negative aspect and the Moon not active for Gemini, this day in mid-November could be very stressful. You will have to try to rationalize your commitments by giving preference to everything that is vital for you, postponing those commitments that are not crucial at the moment. Venus in a positive aspect will reward couples that work and new couples born a few months ago.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, recently born couples who are looking for certainties and guarantees will now have to seek a direct comparison to understand who they are dealing with. The stars recommend speaking clearly and directly, also to avoid misunderstandings and misunderstandings. As far as work is concerned, we will have to review some projects.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 14 November 2023), over the next few hours you will be able to resolve some problems that have caused you concern. A sudden awakening of passion is also possible. As for work, with these stars there is likely to be a struggle going on. Hold on.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, you must not exaggerate. These days in mid-November can leave their mark but also create some temporary disputes. Regarding work, there may be the possibility of establishing new working and professional relationships.

The sign luckiest among you today is that of Aries: the excellent transit of Mercury and the Moon will invite you to accept some very stimulating challenges.

