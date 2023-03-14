Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday, March 14, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, tuesday 14 March 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the time has come to find your lost inner balance… As for work, you still have to grit your teeth for a while, but the rebirth phase is about to arrive. Don’t worry.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 14 March 2023), the Moon will still be dissonant over the next few hours, so it’s better not to increase the discussions. All the new stories, however, are not exactly the best so maybe it would be better to take some time for yourself. As far as work is concerned, the desire for change is great. Courage, come forward!

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, a very interesting day awaits you, especially as regards sentimental matters. Just beware of possible interference from someone outside. Work chapter: it would be better to avoid risks and be a little more cautious than usual.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancers, love in the next few hours of this March will be able to return to the protagonist of your life, especially starting from the 17th of the month. As far as work is concerned, there is a bit of concern but by finding the right strategies you will be able to do everything easily.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 14 March 2023), pay close attention: you have the opposite moon and there could be discussions with your partner. As far as work is concerned, there is confusion, perhaps due to recent changes, but take some time to understand whether to continue on a path or change it once and for all.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, this is a bit of a special time for relationships in general. You could pour some of your agitation into the couple and at work with opposite Jupiter you could start to see everything black. Take some time and don’t indulge in negativity. Try to turn it around.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, MARCH 14, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Gemini: an excellent day is expected for you for your stars and for your feelings.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces