Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday February 14, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, tuesday 14 February 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, over the next few hours speak only if necessary: ​​when you feel you are right and when you think you have the strength to say things, you do it in one go, avoid it today. Possible news at work: the next few hours, however, are hectic. Over time it pays to ride the wave.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 14 February 2023), Mars has entered your sign and has given a first hint of strength that will be even more useful for all the projects you have in mind in the coming months. Over the next few hours, meetings and relationships in general will be favoured.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, for those born under this sign it will not be an ideal month for new loves. It remains a sky that is all too calm for those who already have a story, which however no longer arouses so many emotions.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, over the next few hours some work and non-work situations will strengthen. From March 10 Uranus will return in favor and the best will come, get ready… It is clear that before then something must be clarified in love, but Venus in opposition could also inhibit the desire to clarify the issues at hand.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 14 February 2023), what you are experiencing is a period of power thanks to the Moon which is in the sign. As far as work is concerned, your projects are quite important but some may not agree. Are you ready to fight?

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, day after day you are having more and more certainties. You will be able to crown a great ideal or a small dream by the end of the year. The complications of January seem partially overcome. There are still some small physical problems to overcome, but nothing to worry about.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope Paolo Fox today is that of Taurus: over the next few hours meetings and relationships in general will be favoured. Go on like this.

