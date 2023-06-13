Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday June 13, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayTuesday June 13, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, you have always thought that the most beautiful things happen when you are two, whether it is feelings or working relationships, but lately you have been disappointed by someone who has suddenly left your life. Let things slide on you! Or at least try.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 13 June 2023), over the next few hours you may experience a decline in sentimental desire. Love seems taken by hesitations or temptations to pause for reflection, it is necessary to understand if it is worth resisting letting things slide on you or if instead it will be better to cut the “dry branches” once and for all.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, you have now put the heaviest period behind you. Venus and Mars are now in excellent aspect: we are proceeding towards a future of great interest. The new position of Venus makes you more open to love, so green light for new acquaintances. Get busy.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, moments of great strength are coming soon for many of you. Succeeding at work without asking for favors and being autonomous in your own decisions are prospects that become a reason for living for you. Courage. Roll up your sleeves.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 13 June 2023), if you have to do things you don’t like, you could find an excuse to leave, change the air. Over the next few hours of this June you will notice a certain stubbornness bordering on meticulousness. Saying enough right now is wrong, you risk giving body only to superficial emotions. Hold on.

FISH

Dear Pisces, interesting days are ahead for you. The younger ones could try their luck in other cities, Saturn in the sign invites them to consolidate and put into practice the experiences accumulated in recent times. Courage!

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JUNE 13, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Sagittarius: Venus and Mars are in an excellent aspect: we are proceeding towards a future of great interest.

