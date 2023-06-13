Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday June 13, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Tuesday 13 June 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, today you will feel strong-willed, strong and full of desire to do things, ready to get back into the game and maybe even face an “enemy” head on or someone who has been trying – for some time – to stop you. A reconfirmation may have arrived and others will arrive shortly, both at work and in love. All in all, a great time. Go on like this.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 13 June 2023), many of you in these hours feel overwhelmed by excessive obligations and tensions, what you would like is just a little relaxation after being inundated by assignments, requests, programs or the investiture of an important role. Love? Those who have doubts would do well to clarify and eliminate them as soon as possible.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, for several months some collaborations have been in the balance… All for no real reason… You can no longer bear this situation, you want and must resolve it! The transit of Saturn in this sign is “obliging” you to a total revision of life. As for love, possible occasions and sudden strokes of lightning: keep an eye out!

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancers, this beginning of the week finds you a little taken aback. Something could be bugging you and causing major delays on your schedule. Be careful not to lose your temper! Those who have a love story that works may decide to take it a step further. Domestic partnership? Marriage? To you the choice.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 13 June 2023), you are flooded with great strength and a renewed sense of responsibility. Thanks to Venus. But be careful, this is not the time to let off steam, especially if you have your own business: be cautious and make the best of a bad situation.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, over the next few hours of this June you will be able to overcome challenges with logic and strategy: since March your journey has been bumpy to say the least, with many obstacles and unforeseen events that have disturbed you, but now you can make great recoveries and obtain the expected successes. Thanks to Jupiter.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JUNE 13, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Aries: you feel strong-willed, strong and full of desire to do. Ready to make a change?

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces