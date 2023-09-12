Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday 12 September 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayTuesday 12 September 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, during today’s morning, September 12, 2023, you will have a little nervousness in love but with a little patience everything will be resolved. As for work, the recovery will arrive in a week. Have a little more patience, then you will see that everything will be fine.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 12 September 2023), be careful in love because this is a day of controversy. As far as work is concerned, it’s time to review some choices made in the past. Not everything is going according to plan.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDANT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the Moon brings a nice dose of positivity in love and you should enjoy it all. As far as work is concerned, however, we will have to start from scratch. You will see that everything falls into place and there may be great news coming in every field. Everything is fine.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, there is a bit of stress on this day in mid-September so pay attention to your relationships with others. As for work, there is still a lot to resolve. Maybe there are problems with colleagues and superiors, but in the end everything works out. You will see that you will find something for your teeth.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 12 September 2023), beware of love difficulties but everything is solvable. Don’t be afraid. As far as work is concerned, an unexpected problem may arise. Nothing sensationally complicated. With hard work it can be solved.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, the stars protect the love sphere until the 15th of September, after this date pay attention to some insecurities. At work, tell bosses what you really want to do. There’s no point keeping everything inside, if there’s something that doesn’t work, speak sincerely.

PAOLO FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Pisces: with this sky you will experience an excellent picture in love, especially in the next few days.

TODAY’S PREDICTIONS FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO