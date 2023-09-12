Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday 12 September 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Tuesday 12 September 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, good news will arrive in love over the next few hours and at work it’s time to regain some strength because you will have to deal with new challenging projects. You will see that everything will be fine very soon. Roll up your sleeves.

BULL

Dear Taurus, both the Moon and Venus will support you over the next few hours so love will bring strong emotions. When it comes to work, trust your ideas and intuitions. Instinct has rarely betrayed you.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, soon there may be a few too many thoughts in love but you should chase them away. As for work, everything is going well, especially for those who have creative jobs. You can achieve great things in every field.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, in love you are protected by the stars which lead to a strengthening of your relationship or new encounters for singles. As far as work is concerned, you feel undervalued. Maybe someone is passing you by or not everything is going right.

LION

Dear Leo, yours is a beautiful sky that gives a twist to your emotions. As far as work is concerned, it's time to make some decisive choices. Maybe you are tired of the same old routine and want new stimuli to do well. Roll up your sleeves.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, good emotions are coming so if you are single don’t lock yourself away at home. Open up to the world. Open yourself to the future and look with enthusiasm at what there is to do. At work, make choices that are right for you. You will be able to get great satisfaction.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, SEPTEMBER 12, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: prepare to experience beautiful emotions. If you are single, go out and look for love.

