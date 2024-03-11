Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday 12 March 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

BALANCE

Dear Libra, the Moon will be in your sign starting from the afternoon of today, March 12th. Get ready to experience strong emotions and moments of great passion. As for work, interesting news is coming, you can show what you're made of. Your ideas can be successful, even in a short time.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Tuesday 12 March 2024), a positive day in love is coming, the period is going much better even in friendships. An interesting moon is expected on Sunday in particular. Take advantage of this to clarify pending situations.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, an interesting and pleasant day awaits you in love. The Moon is still active. As far as work is concerned, you have found confidence and optimism again, it's a great time to do great things. Be careful with your expenses, your wallet is crying. Try to limit expenses.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, today will be a positive day. You will be able to say what you think with certainty and sincerity. In the next few days, however, the invitation is always to be cautious, you risk arguing with colleagues and superiors. Lawsuits and legal issues are resolved. Courage. Get busy.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Tuesday 12 March 2024), in love it's time to start again, even if you have to do it with caution. Leave behind the misunderstandings that arose at the beginning of the month and look to the future with optimism. As far as work is concerned, avoid embarrassing choices.

FISH

Dear Pisces, Venus is neutral. The acquaintances made at the beginning of the month could prove interesting and soon turn into something very special. Favorable stars also when it comes to commercial agreements and money. Don't spend beyond your means. Not now.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, MARCH 12, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today, is that one of Scorpio: positive stars both in love and at work. Take advantage of it.

