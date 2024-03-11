Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday 12 March 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox's horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Tuesday 12 March 2024for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, a somewhat subdued day for many of you, take advantage of it to find serenity and inner balance. Be careful of possible conflicts with relatives, someone could put a spoke in your wheel in the next few hours. In love, over the next few hours, leave yourself space and the possibility to open your heart again.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Tuesday 12 March 2024), it's not really a day for love… Try to go further. The Moon is dissonant. Better to let it go and focus on something else. As for work, you want a change of scenery and try new things.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, today will be a very positive day for you in love, you will be able to build something special in the company of your partner. Or if you don't have one you might find one. Pay attention to interference and external influences. As far as work is concerned, don't be hasty, you risk making mistakes. Think carefully before making your moves.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, love is very positive starting from the 17th of March, you just have to have a few more days of patience. If you come from a difficult period, you can find serenity again. As far as work is concerned, there is concern because things aren't going the way you want, you have to find new strategies.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Tuesday 12 March 2024), with the Moon in opposition it is always better to stay calm and not get angry if something doesn't go as you would like. In love, avoid conflicts. As far as work is concerned, you are confused, you would like a change which is not coming for now.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, for relationships it is a complex moment with little stimulation. This causes you strong agitation and stress. Better to stay calm and not blame everything that goes wrong… Calm down. On the other hand, Jupiter in opposition makes you see everything as black, even beyond the real difficulties.

TODAY'S LUCKY SIGN, MARCH 12, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Gemini: calm returns to love (finally). Enjoy the moment.

TODAY'S PREDICTIONS FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND PISCES