PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayTuesday July 11, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, peaceful day, the period strengthens your identity and inner security. You need to feel aesthetically beautiful. The experiences of the past few months have hurt your heart on the one hand and strengthened your ego on the other.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 11 July 2023), you have just experienced too much tension. It is possible that you feel the need for some changes at work. Insecurities that arise due to the opposite Jupiter, new certainties will arrive over time. Even on a sentimental level there would be a need for certainties. New sentimental ties are born temporarily, distrust dominates the scene.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, a great change is afoot. It is a period in which one changes jobs, groups, roles, or decides to do different things from the past. In the end, you will be able to be right about everyone.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, an interesting sky awaits you. Sunday and Monday were heavy days, so we need to get rid of a burden and start thinking about a future that will be valid, an autumn of great vigor is expected.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 11 July 2023), you feel a certain intolerance, you don’t like living in constraints, and this is a problem if you have responsibilities or agreements that cannot be closed. There are those who, while loving a person, will want to space out to make meetings, and those who have just returned from a separation, in the summer will not look for a binding love.

FISH

Dear Pisces, Fabulous Moon, Friendly Sun. You adore feeling loved, you trust fate more than personal initiatives. There are long-standing couples who have dared to speak truths that have been buried for far too long. Work? New businesses should not be underestimated.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JULY 11, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Pisces: fabulous moon, friendly sun. You love to feel loved.

