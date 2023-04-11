Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday, April 11, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayTuesday, April 11, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, pay attention to the melancholy that will assail you, you are a bit nostalgic but you should go straight ahead and not take it if something doesn’t go as you would like. Maybe you just need to rest. At work, it’s better not to overdo it and postpone your commitments to the next few days. On the other hand, these are days of celebration and Easter, enjoy a little relaxation.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 11 April 2023), pay attention to this day which brings important revelations in love. As far as work is concerned, you will be able to do a lot. You are people of few words but of deeds. You don’t like gossip.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, a little luck returns in love and also new interesting encounters. As far as work is concerned, you will be able to conclude important agreements for the future. Maybe not everything is going your way, but it will fix itself sooner than you think.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, you may feel a little down and negative but sometimes it happens. At work, promises will be kept. You have so many projects at stake, and you can’t think of doing everything by yourself. Know how to roll up your sleeves and you will see that everything works out.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 11 April 2023), there is a little agitation in love and perhaps it would be appropriate to take some time for yourself. As far as work is concerned, you cannot appease your desire for constant change, so act in this direction.

FISH

Dear Pisces, in this period you are particularly energetic and also emotional, an ideal time to jump into a relationship. As far as work is concerned, everything that weighs and is wrong will improve in the coming weeks.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, APRIL 11, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that of Pisces: you have an energy and a desire to do something out of the ordinary. Take advantage of it.

