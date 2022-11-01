Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday 1 November 2022 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

ARIES

Dear Aries, you come from days when there have been small hitches in the sentimental sphere, but the good aspect of the Moon will allow you to recover from the next few hours. As for the work, the commitment on your part is there and the news will not be long in coming. Come on, you’re almost there!

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Tuesday 1 November 2022), in love you are unconvinced and the opposition of Venus amply demonstrates this. As far as work is concerned, you have accumulated a little too much tension and tiredness will be felt. Try to stay calm.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, beautiful your sky of these hours, if in the recent past you have been the protagonists of a separation, the desire to return to love will return to be felt strongly! As far as work is concerned, one of the best days will be that of November 5th. Hold on for a while longer.

CANCER

Dear Cancerians, this time of year is pretty promising for feelings… Look around! As for the job, there have been some controversies but now it will be possible to start again in a big way. Courage!

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 1 November 2022), you are experiencing a special moment for the heart, there are many things to do. Don’t get caught up in anxiety and fear. As for the work, slowdowns are possible and not everything will go the way you want. Be patient for a while longer.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, this sky is beautiful for feelings, thanks to the new transit of Venus. As for the work, if you have to make proposals, it is better to do it by mid-November. Courage!

The sign luckiest among you according to horoscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Cancer: the period is rather promising for feelings. Work well too!

