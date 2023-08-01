Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday, August 1, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayTuesday, August 1, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, do you want to spend a peaceful day, without having to face uncomfortable problems every two by three… You have many complicated situations behind you and this causes you a certain amount of agitation that you have to manage. Those who work in contact with the public are not satisfied.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 1 August 2023), it would be better to avoid discussions and controversies with your partner over the next few hours. Sometimes you tend to isolate yourself and this is not good for you. At all. You hope to have a better weekend and in the meantime you find yourself in a situation of total rest.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, you generally put great passion into the situations you face. In all fields. In love you could make interesting acquaintances. Those who already have a partner could experience a special day.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you must try to get some order both in your work and in your private life. Try to respect the commitments made some time ago, also responding positively to the expectations that others have of you. The word given must be kept.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 1 August 2023), the evening will be the right time to spend some time with the person you love, without asking too many questions. Relax in company. You need to make it clear to others that you are willing to compromise but only under certain conditions…

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, you are looking for your way and you want to do it alone, with your own strength. Once you understand what it is, you can walk it without too many second thoughts. Someone may have received an unwanted gift, perhaps there was some love quarrel to be managed… Try to calm down and don’t lose patience right away.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JULY 31, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Sagittarius: in love you could make interesting acquaintances. Great time for those who are already in a couple.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO