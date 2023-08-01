Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday, August 1, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

New appointment with Paolo Fox's horoscope today: Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox's horoscope today, tuesday 1 August 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo.

ARIES

Dear Aries, today – August 1, 2023 – will be dedicated to feelings. Singles of the sign must take advantage of the situation to look for the right person. Courage. The stars are smiling at you and luck is on your side. In the evening there may be small problems to solve, perhaps also related to the tiredness accumulated during the day. Nothing dramatic.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 1 August 2023), if you commit yourself and put your usual determination into play, you will be able to achieve your goals in all sectors. Even in the sentimental one. The Moon and Mars are favorable. In the second part of the week there will also be the possibility of finding a lost love again…

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you must try to understand if what you are doing in this phase is what you also want for the future. There are some situations that you need to analyze better. Deeper. In these days of midsummer you can dedicate yourself to love. Jupiter is on your side and there will be some interesting economic income.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, your ideas match reality and this is a good thing. Very positive. Make room for new acquaintances and new acquaintances. The time has come to face a problem to solve it and get better. Try not to lose patience…

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 1 August 2023), feelings must not distract you if you are carrying out some important project. Singles may not yet be able to find love, but in the workplace there will be satisfaction.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you must give greater impetus to your ideas, also because you have understood that they are successful and therefore you must believe in them a little more. More self-confidence. The day won’t be exceptional, but it won’t be wasted either. As far as work is concerned, more effort is needed to bring home results.

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Cancer: give space to new acquaintances and new acquaintances.

