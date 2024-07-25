Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Thursday July 25, 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his predictions on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the predictions of thePaolo Fox’s horoscope todayThursday, July 25, 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, this day at the end of July is beautiful for feelings. You are more positive than usual and you are able, precisely for this reason, to see things differently. As for work, you will achieve great results. Courage. To work!

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday, July 25, 2024), be careful in love because in the next few hours you will have a bad mood… As for work, it’s better not to waste too much time: be focused and avoid distractions.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, you have a great need to communicate with your partner and vent. To let everything out. You want to change your life from all points of view and even at work you need to find a new beginning.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you are not lacking optimism at the moment and that is a good thing. You should surround yourself with people who make you feel good and do not bring you down. As for work, you will soon be able to find new stimuli.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday, July 25, 2024), be careful because there is a bit of nervousness in love. Bite your tongue before doing damage… Grit your teeth because the stars will soon bring good news for feelings and also at work avoid stress.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you need to be calm and find serenity in love. As for work, stay focused and never lose sight of your value that you often forget. Don’t be upset if something doesn’t go according to plan. There will be excellent opportunities for success sooner than you imagine. Excellent opportunities

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE 2024

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JULY 25, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is the one of Pisces: finally you find the long-awaited serenity especially in love. At work you have great value and ability, never forget it and show it to others.

