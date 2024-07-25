Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Thursday July 25, 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating the horoscope, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs like I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the predictions of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Thursday 25th July 2024for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, during the next few hours of this Thursday, July 25, it would be better to use the time to clarify your heart and discuss with your partner everything that is wrong in the couple. As for work, the day brings news.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday, July 25, 2024), this is certainly not the best day for feelings. There could be arguments with your partner but you must not get down. As for work, take the time you need to do things well.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the moon supports you: free way to emotions and positivity. As for work, you should put more effort and carry out your projects with courage and self-confidence.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, in love, unexpected surprises will arrive in the next few hours. Good opportunities for singles, do not lose hope. As for work, be more relaxed because you have all the skills to do well.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday, July 25, 2024), in love you need to start understanding who is worth having by your side and who is not. Use your head well. Don’t waste time and energy with those who don’t deserve you. As for work, don’t ignore problems and face them one at a time. Courage!

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, in love you are focusing on yourself and your desires, neglecting those of your partner. Avoid persisting in your mistake. As for work, you have great energy. Use it to the fullest.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, JULY 25, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is Cancer: excellent opportunities in love for those who are single and looking for a soul mate. Don’t be upset if something doesn’t go according to plan. Roll up your sleeves. Excellent opportunities for success.

