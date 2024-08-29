Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Thursday 29 August 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating the horoscope, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs like I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the predictions of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Thursday 29 Augustor 2024for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, in love you seem much stronger. You are able to handle even complicated relationships. As for work, carefully evaluate investments because in recent years you have had to face several problems! Don’t be upset if something doesn’t go according to your plans.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday, August 29, 2024), in love you now want to get back into the game, if you are engaged you demand more guarantees and certainties. As for work, there are legal and financial issues to deal with! You will see that everything will soon be resolved.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, if there is someone waiting for your answer, don’t waste time: come forward. As for work, something positive is coming with the Moon on your side and Venus in good aspect! Roll up your sleeves and you will see that everything will be fine.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, in love you are often intolerant and argumentative, you should find your usual serenity. As for work, there will be important transformations, now you are laying the foundations to start again, so you will not be caught unprepared!

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday, August 29, 2024), the Moon is on your side and this is an interesting day in love. As for work, a new collaboration could be born and someone could even resolve relationship problems. Don’t be offended if something doesn’t go according to plan.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, in love during the next few hours you will be a bit agitated. As for work, try to stay away from complications and not give in to provocations. Lately you have had to face several expenses, perhaps too much, but soon the economic situation will also improve!

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, AUGUST 29, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that Leo: come back to roar. With these stars you will be able to get great satisfaction.

