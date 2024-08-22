Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Thursday 22 August 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his predictions on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the predictions of thePaolo Fox’s horoscope todayThursday, August 22, 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, a serene and positive day is expected for you, especially when it comes to relationships with others. As for work, your mediation skills will allow you to resolve any conflicts with colleagues or superiors. Do not postpone important issues: face them with serenity and confidence.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday, August 22, 2024), your intuition will help you quickly understand complex situations both at work and in your private life: it’s time to dare. Your analytical skills will be useful to you in solving any problems or misunderstandings with your partner. Roll up your sleeves.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, it looks dynamic and full of opportunities, especially for those who are ready to get involved. As for work, your energy and optimism will allow you to face any challenge with resourcefulness. Don’t be upset if something doesn’t go according to plan. Excellent opportunities for success.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you have to deal with some responsibilities that cannot be postponed once again… As for work, it could be a busy day, but with your determination you will be able to overcome every obstacle.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday, August 22, 2024), the day could bring some surprises, especially in terms of relationships. As for work, you will be pushed to find creative solutions to complex problems. Be careful of unexpected or unplanned expenses.

FISH

Dear Pisces, on this Thursday at the end of August you will have to pay attention to possible tensions in relationships with others. Your intuition will prove to be particularly acute. Even if your finances seem stable, it is advisable not to overdo your spending. Lately you have had excessive spending and now your plate is crying, contain yourself.

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE 2024

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, AUGUST 22, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is the one Gemini: you are particularly brilliant and communicative. Work is also good!

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO