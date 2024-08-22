Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Thursday 22 August 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating the horoscope, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs like I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the predictions of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Thursday 22 Augustor 2024for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, during this day at the end of August you will feel full of energy and determination, you may have to face some obstacles that will require patience and reflection. As for work, try not to let yourself be overwhelmed by stressful situations.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday, August 22, 2024), you will be called to make important choices, especially on the economic and work level. It will be essential to be prudent, carefully evaluating all the options before making final decisions. Open dialogue with your partner will help you.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you are particularly brilliant and communicative, qualities that will allow you to resolve small misunderstandings and carry forward pending projects. As for work, take advantage of this day to put your activities in order and clarify any issues with colleagues.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, possible tensions but your sensitivity will help you overcome difficulties. As for work, it will be essential to maintain a certain order and always be organized to avoid stressful situations. Do not be afraid to delegate or ask for help if necessary.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday, August 22, 2024), you feel particularly sure of yourself, this will make you irresistible in the eyes of others! Do not hesitate to take the initiative, both in the workplace and in your personal life. In love, passion will take center stage.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, you will be called to handle practical matters that will require super attention and precision! As for work, your meticulousness will be appreciated, just try not to be overly critical of yourself or others.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, AUGUST 22, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that Gemini: you are particularly brilliant and communicative. Work is also good!

