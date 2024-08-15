Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Thursday 15 August 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his predictions on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the predictions of thePaolo Fox’s horoscope todayThursday, August 15, 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, it is good to help improve certain unjust situations, but try to escape, especially today, from the battles lost before, or you will get depressed. The expenses of the last few days will be noted at the end of the month. You must say no to a proposal because your financial situation is delicate but not disastrous.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday, August 15, 2024), try to advise yourself in the best way before signing something very important. Getting carried away by fury today will bring you more problems than possible benefits. Try to moderate your speed and count to ten before reacting. A very appropriate day for conquests. Move in environments favorable to easy conversations and you will be able to get in touch with people of the opposite sex.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, a very nervous day for you, which does not mean it will be bad, a day of many worries and desire to do things in which many problems will crowd your head. It is a holiday, but it will seem the opposite to you or you will behave as if it were a working day. Great activity overall.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, a lucky day, especially in the field of feelings: love, friendship, family, children, etc. You have few moments to feel truly happy and in harmony with life, and today could be one of those moments and it will be even more so if you do something on your part. Dreams and future projects.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday, August 15, 2024), you must be very careful because Uranus, your ruling planet, will be the most prominent or dominant throughout this week, but its influences will be less harmonious and this could bring you strong disagreements or family discussions on matters of very little importance. You will have nerves on the surface.

FISH

Dear Pisces, do not get too excited about love or try to let your dreams prevail over reality, because this will lead you straight to the precipice. Accept things as they come and take love as fate brings it to you because otherwise this week, or maybe today, you will have a great disappointment.

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE 2024

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, AUGUST 15, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is the one Capricorn: a lucky day, especially in the field of feelings: love, friendship, family, children. Take advantage of it.

