Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Thursday 15 August 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating the horoscope, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs like I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the predictions of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Thursday 15 Augustor 2024for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, if you are looking for a job, today you will find at least one offer. If there is more than one, try to find the one whose conditions give you more free time. Be careful and do not jump to conclusions, there are not yet the circumstances to be able to judge an important person in your life.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday, August 15, 2024), the time has come to seriously consider whether you really want to advance further in your romantic relationship, because your partner is already waiting for it. Today you will suffer a great disappointment. Perhaps a friend older than you or perhaps a teacher who will deeply disappoint you. Review the image you had of that person.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you will meet love again after a long time of solitude. Even if you don’t look for it, someone very special will appear who will change your life. It is increasingly difficult for you to cope with routine. Look for moments of escape today but think twice before definitively breaking with obligations. Relationships at work are becoming a bit tense and the origin of everything is really just a nuance. It would do you good to resort to dialogue.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, continue to take care of yourself and you will soon notice improvements. Do not let a close person take on responsibilities or work that correspond to you today. Their intentions in helping you may not be very good. You need much more information to be able to definitively bet on that important business that they have proposed to you. Not everything is rosy.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday, August 15, 2024), your excessive concern for order and your constant anger at the lack of seriousness of others can create a very bad image for you. Be a little more flexible. The decisions you face today must be made by you, without trusting others at all. You have the knowledge and the pulse to do things your way. Health continues to be among your main concerns as it has been for a long time.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, the day announces a stormy meeting with your boss or a teacher. If you are right, defend yourself even above the hierarchies. Today you will be presented with a disconcerting situation to which you will not know how to react. Listen to your usual intuition, the stars will give you the key.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, AUGUST 15, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope Paolo Fox’s today is that of Leo: you are back to roaring, but learn to be more flexible.

