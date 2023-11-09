Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 9 November 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayThursday 9 November 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, this sky is very interesting for love that can finally be lived well. Roll up your sleeves. You will see that soon everything will be fine. There are new things coming at work. Be ready and you will not be disappointed. Don’t get angry if something doesn’t go as you would like.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 9 November 2023), in love you are always attracted to mysterious and even slightly elusive people but it is better to focus on someone clearer and more stable. There’s some change coming at work. Don’t get angry if something doesn’t go according to plan.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the sky favors love and couples who love each other. At work there is a lot of tiredness but grit your teeth, the weekend is near. You will get great satisfaction in every field. Roll up your sleeves and there will be great satisfaction. Don’t get angry if something doesn’t go according to plan.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, if you are still single, try not to be too self-confident and throw yourself more. At work there are great opportunities to seize quickly. You will see that you will soon achieve great things in every field. Don’t get angry if something doesn’t go according to plan.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 9 November 2023), in love you have to make an important decision and follow your instincts. You’re a little confused at work but try to understand what you want.

FISH

Dear Pisces, in love you have to make an important decision and follow your instincts. You’re a little confused at work but try to understand what you want. Not everything works well, but it always gets worse. You have to grit your teeth. Roll up your sleeves. You will come to achieve great things in every field.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is the one dand Pisces: the time has come to decide what to do for your future. Every left is lost.

