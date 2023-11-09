Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 9 November 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox's horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign.

ARIES

Dear Aries, in love you have to try to understand what you really want and at work you could receive great help from a colleague. Roll up your sleeves. You will see that soon everything will be fine. There are excellent opportunities for success in every field.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 9 November 2023), be careful in love if you throw everything away for a feeling you are not yet sure of. There is something that isn’t working at work, especially in terms of finances. Don’t get angry if something doesn’t go as you would like.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, don’t put all your stress on your partner because unnecessary arguments could arise. Stay calm and don’t get angry if something doesn’t go the way you want. Roll up your sleeves. At work, pay attention to some precarious balances.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, in love you may be quite nervous but try to find some serenity. At work there are some delays but nothing too serious. Perhaps payments that are yet to arrive, or deadlines that need to be paid as soon as possible.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 9 November 2023), there may be some problems to face in love but things will get better by mid-month. At work, there are some smart people in sight. Maybe you’ll get a pay raise, like you deserve.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, things aren’t going very well in love, which makes you thoughtful. At work, however, the situation is better and you may receive a positive response to a request. Not everything is going well, but there is worse. Roll up your sleeves.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, NOVEMBER 9, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Aries: unexpected help will make you change your perspective on things.

