Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 7 September 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Thursday 7 September 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, these are fluctuating days for you: you experience moments of great euphoria which, however, soon give way to moments of stress and tension. This month of September will bring great opportunities from a working point of view, but also great moments of emptiness and boredom. Mars in opposition represents a warning. Attention…

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 7 September 2023), important news will arrive by the middle of the month that will unblock some situations that have been pending for a long time. Expected answers. There is a revolutionary phase in your life in which you want to change everything and start something new and challenging. Courage! Get busy.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the Moon in good aspect to Venus will give you a big hand on this September day, creating very interesting and stimulating situations. This is also an opportunity to let go of emotions and experience a beautiful adventure without creating too much paranoia. A little courage wouldn’t hurt.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, during the second part of the week you will finally be able to achieve those work goals that you were not able to achieve in the first part. Especially those projects that had a difficult start… All that was needed was a little patience.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 7 September 2023), in the next few days of this month of September it will be better to act with circumspection or diplomacy, avoiding giving in to base instincts. You often feel like having your say even when it’s not necessary… Warning: this attitude can annoy someone. Jupiter in opposition invites you not to overdo it and to manage your resources sparingly.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you no longer feel like doing the same things over and over again. You want to change, change… For this reason, you are trying to offload those heavy tasks onto others which, by now, are just a nuisance for you. During the day you will be quite tired and exhausted, which is why you should allow yourself some relaxation.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Gemini: very interesting and stimulating situations on the horizon.

