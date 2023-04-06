Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 6 April 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayThursday 6 April 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, on this early April day you may find yourself having a serious discussion with someone. You would do well to adapt to the serious atmosphere around you. You may also decide to adjust your activities in order to relax. But be careful: don’t take everything literally, keep calm and think deeply.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 6 April 2023), you will be more convincing than usual with others. Your charm and your practical and realistic intuition will give you the opportunity to go ahead and take advantage of some good opportunities. You will be ready to have a serious conversation with your partner. It’s time to solve the problems.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, during the next few hours of this April 6, you will show your feelings more. You need to reassert yourself, but your attitude is attracting luck. You will feel inspired to look for new contacts as well. You will have a tendency to impose yourself too much on others, when in reality you should try to be more discreet.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you may be feeling more energized than usual in these hours of early April. Mars is working with you and promises you unforgettable moments together with your loved ones. Happiness is within your reach. Do well to keep an open mind, it will be useful even in the most difficult moments.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 6 April 2023), a productive day awaits you if you manage to adopt a good approach. You will be able to give substance to your ideas, the valid ones… Common sense and realism will be essential. As far as love is concerned, your partner may have something to say about it, but talking about it can fix everything.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, you may refuse an offer that doesn’t convince you, but you will do it with a smile. You will feel the need to stand out and show what you can do, but be careful not to overdo it. Don’t get upset about the changes that need to be made. Don’t be put off by rejections or delays. New achievements ahead.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, APRIL 6, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is Scorpio: your charm and practical intuition will give you the opportunity to go ahead and take advantage of some good opportunities.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO