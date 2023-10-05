Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 5 October 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayThursday 5 October 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, you have a great desire to love so let your emotions flow. There may be small obstacles at work but you will be able to overcome them in the best possible way. Roll up your sleeves and you’ll see that everything will soon be fine. You will be able to get great satisfaction.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 5 October 2023), you are particularly nervous, especially in love. At work it is better to postpone important decisions. You will be able to get great satisfaction. You will see that little by little everything will be fine. Roll up your sleeves.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, if there is someone you like, throw yourself into it without too many thoughts. At work, be decisive in your actions and others will follow you. In fact, you have great charisma, and those around you will hang on your lips. You will see that little by little everything will be fine. Don’t get angry if something doesn’t go as you would like.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, love is a bit uncertain lately and if you are still tied to a distant person you will have to make a choice. There is a lot of chaos at work, take time to understand what to do. You will see that little by little everything will be fine. Deepen relationships that deserve to be reinvigorated.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 5 October 2023), there is a certain discomfort in love but it will pass. At work you have to reorganize everything. Roll up your sleeves and everything will be fine. You will be able to get great satisfaction.

FISH

Dear Pisces, until this weekend you will have the opportunity to experience many emotions. At work, if you feel like changing something, you can do it soon. You will see that you will be able to get great satisfaction. Don’t get angry if something doesn’t go according to plan.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, 5 OCTOBER 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Pisces: you will see that everything will be fine. You will have the opportunity to get great satisfaction. Roll up your sleeves and you will see that you will not be disappointed.

