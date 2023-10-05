Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 5 October 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Thursday 5th eightbre 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, there is a bit of insecurity in love and also nervousness. Try to live everything with more serenity. At work, expect some problems, especially if you work with the public. You will see that little by little everything will be fine. You will be able to get great satisfaction.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 5 October 2023), the moon does not support you with maximum attention in love. At work, try to be more generous with your colleagues.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, this evening sees you a little down in love. At work there are always many commitments but there is no shortage of satisfaction. You will see that little by little everything will be fine. Roll up your sleeves.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, in love you have to move forward and look to the future and at work the opposite Jupiter doesn’t help much and brings some difficulties. Not everything is going right, but things are starting to work.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 5 October 2023), this day is very beautiful for the feelings that you have recently neglected a little. At work, creativity is skyrocketing. You will see that little by little everything will be fine. Roll up your sleeves.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, in love there is something that is not working but we need to understand what. Talk to your partner and try to find a solution. Only in this way will you achieve great things. Be careful at work because it won’t be a very pleasant day.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, OCTOBER 5, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Virgo: not everything is going right in love, but you will be able to find a solution.

