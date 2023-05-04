Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 4 May 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayThursday 4 May 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, a truly splendid day awaits you above all thanks to Mercury which will return in favor! The gloomy period is now behind you, you are not lacking in energy and there is a lot of determination to redeem yourself. Courage, throw yourself into the fray!

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 4 May 2023), over the next few hours some small tensions will be brought to light, especially those who are not happy with their work situation. It is true that you must listen to your heart, but you cannot fail to consider the economic aspect because expenses have increased.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, you are experiencing some strange days. You feel careless and dizzy and you don’t like it; you are putting your body and your abilities to the test too much, do not expect too much from yourself even if you have realized that you have a very high tolerance threshold.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you have the feeling that everything is against you but in reality it is not, even if it is true that you are dealing with delays and complications. Be very careful not to pour this tension into love and relationships with your loved ones. If you’re nervous, bite your tongue!

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 4 May 2023), an interesting day awaits you, the prelude to a weekend useful for reawakening passions, feelings or something beautiful about friendships. Those looking for a raise will have to work hard to get it but perseverance always pays off. Courage!

FISH

Dear Pisces, a good day for you too. Over the next few hours of this May 2023 you will have a good capacity for initiative and enterprise and passion is also reawakening you, a nice mix that will inevitably bring advantages in love and at work.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, MAY 4, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is Aquarius: an interesting day awaits you, the prelude to a weekend useful for reawakening passions!

