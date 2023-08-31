Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 31 August 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Thursday 31 aAugust 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, these days you are experiencing will be important, especially for relationships and social relationships. The astral picture is excellent for those who want to get involved. During the month of September there will be new projects that must be evaluated with a cool head. Venus is favorable for dating.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 31 August 2023), you are waiting for the right time to come to make a statement, speak clearly with your partner or friend. Maybe get rid of a burden. If a love story has experienced conflicts in the past or you have a person close to you who doesn’t decide to take an important step, speak clearly. As far as work is concerned, solutions are in sight.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, during this day at the end of August we will feel out of the game. At the moment there are no solutions, those who have received a job know that before October or November they will not be able to have certainties… Hold on.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, in these hours you find yourself in a not very satisfactory condition. As far as work is concerned, there has been a closure or a reworking of experimentally born programs at the beginning of the year. In relationships it must be said that you are experiencing a particular phase, you would like to receive more guarantees.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 31 August 2023), your sign is kissed by an active Venus. In this period (late August-early September) you will notice that you have more people around who admire you, but don’t trust everyone. Love is protected, indeed, it will be a sort of lifesaver for those who have recently experienced setbacks at work and in matters of a practical nature.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you can roll up your sleeves but there are days when the effort is too much. Way too much. For the next 48 hours the advice is to take action and do only what you want. Don’t take impulsive actions, don’t get angry unless absolutely necessary.

