Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 30 March 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Thursday 30 March 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the moon enters your sign at the end of the month together with many other planets that will change your life. At work, the situation improves as well as on the love front where interesting news will arrive.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 30 March 2023), it is the perfect day to open your heart to your loved one. The active planets return to work and bring satisfaction and new projects.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, this morning will be better than the afternoon but expect great things from April which starts with the sun in favor. At work the situation is not exactly the best but it will get better and better. Have faith and a little patience.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, love is going full steam ahead with the moon and Jupiter on your side. A brilliant idea arrives at work that will make you solve a big problem even if some agreements will have to be revised. Not everything is going according to plan, but everything is fixed soon.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 30 March 2023), the moon returns favorably in the afternoon so take advantage of it to make new romantic encounters. At work there is a new project to be launched. You are in great need of change.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, pay attention to this day because the morning will be heavy with matters of the heart. As far as work is concerned, the stars are excellent, just pay attention to investments. You risk making mistakes and then paying the consequences. In short, watch out.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, MARCH 30, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Leo: you can carry on new projects.

