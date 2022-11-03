Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 3 November 2022 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making the horoscope, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs like I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox foresee for today? Here are the forecasts Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Thursday 3 November 2022, for the signs Aries, Taurus, Gemini , Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, you can finally solve some old love problems: the solutions are close. As for work, the situation over the next few hours will be less ambiguous and leave you less confused than usual. Progress.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Thursday, November 3, 2022), you are in a state of greater fatigue that calls into question some sentimental relationships. Try not to get into a fight with your partner … As for work, if you have a job where you need to work shifts, you will need to plan well the weeks and upcoming commitments. Get ready. On the piece.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, during the next few hours avoid clashes in love with people who might bother you… As for work, you could step forward and accept long-term commitments. All it takes is a little more courage!

THE HOROSCOPE OF PAUL FOX 2022

CANCER

Dear Cancer, because of your character over the next few hours you could be in big trouble, do not make hasty decisions in love. Not now. Use your head well. As for the job, nervousness expected. Try to stay calm. Bite your tongue if necessary.

ALL THE HOROSCOPES OF PAOLO FOX

LION

Dear Leo, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Thursday 3 November 2022), do not feed small controversies with a negative and provocative attitude towards those around you … As for work, do not accept business if you are not fully convinced . Use your head well. Reason.

AFFINITIES FOR COUPLES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, you are experiencing tiring days, very tiring, from a sentimental point of view. You are also under pressure at work, find calm and peace, you will see that you will go on and this negative moment will end.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to horoscope by Paolo Fox of today is that of Aries: some solutions to old love problems are near. Improvements also at work.

TODAY’S FORECASTS FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND FISH