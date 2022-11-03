Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 3 November 2022 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayThursday 3 November 2022, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, do not seek or provoke arguments with people who love you. If there is an ex who is bothering you now you know what to do. As far as work is concerned, if you have to propose new projects, do not hesitate. Courage. A little self-confidence …

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Thursday 3 November 2022), the biggest conflicts will be in the next few hours if you are dealing with people born under the signs of Taurus and Aquarius. What you haven’t had in the last few months at work will all come together. Fear not.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, whoever is alone in this period must think about making new acquaintances. Get out of the house. Enjoy yourselves. Give people the opportunity to get to know you. As far as work is concerned, you will have excellent chances over the next few hours but do not postpone anything. Do it now. Immediately.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, do not accept or reject anything before November 16th, many things are still not clear in love. Making hasty moves could be counterproductive. As for work, there are no particular obstacles on the horizon.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Thursday 3 November 2022), are you tired of a relationship? Meditate, but don’t make important decisions before November 15th because you may think again. As far as work is concerned, new initiatives are favored. A little courage is enough.

FISH

Dear Pisces, lonely hearts must begin to look around and think about the future with hope and trust. As for work, do not put off anything for the next few days. You do. Do it now. And do it well.

