Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 3 August 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Thursday 3 August 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, during today, Thursday 3 August 2023, you will be highly sought after by others and this will allow you to expand your knowledge and make friends with new people. As far as love is concerned, the situation could become very interesting in these first days of the month of August.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 3 August 2023), before making any decisions, it will be advisable to carefully evaluate all the opportunities. With your way of doing you could hurt the people around you or those who love you. As far as work is concerned, some good news is about to arrive to be seized on the fly.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, today – August 3, 2023 – many of you could be affected by some minor ailments. The advice is to rest and try to recharge your batteries, also in view of the first weekend of August. As far as work is concerned, everything is going very well. In love, avoid controversy…

CANCER

Dear Cancer, opportunities are arriving in the coming days but you will have to be good at seizing them on the fly and making the most of them. Your physical condition is excellent and your astral picture helps you to take advantage of the positive situation. But you have to focus on the important things and not on the trivial ones. After you!

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 3 August 2023), your fun and carefree side will finally come out and you will be able to show others your way. For singles it will be a day of great satisfaction. Continue with all your grit because only in this way can you achieve great results.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, today will be an innovative day for you to experience. You could experience pleasant sensations and also discover new emotions in these 24 hours. Expect nice surprises over the weekend, but for now you still have to be patient a little.

