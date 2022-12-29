Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday December 29, 2022 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

ARIES

Dear Aries, today – December 29, 2022 – you will be in an excellent mood, the holidays are good for you. You are much more relaxed these days and your feelings seem to be starting to clear up more than usual. Continue to enjoy the period. Get ready to end the year with a bang.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 29 December 2022), there is something magical in the air these days, but it’s not just the effect of the holidays… Maybe there was a new meeting unexpected?

TWINS

Dear Gemini, keep working on yourself. Take advantage of these hours to get to know something more about yourself and feelings will also become clearer. Courage! Make this effort!

CANCER

Dear Cancers, today – December 29 – is a subdued day. In love, things are not going exactly the right way… But don’t be discouraged, ups and downs are part of life and put everything to the test. Will soon pass.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 29 December 2022), there is an air of change in your life, especially from a strictly sentimental point of view. In these late December days you will make some new unexpected encounters that could change things radically.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you are finally understanding who really cares about you and who instead can be judged as a simple passing acquaintance. In short, you have started making selections: better late than never…

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Aries: holidays are good for you. You are much more relaxed these days and your feelings seem to be starting to clear up.

