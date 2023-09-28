Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 28 September 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Thursday 28 September 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo.

ARIES

Dear Aries, in love lately you have been quite controversial, but you should try to be more reasonable. As for work, there is an agreement at stake but by the end of the month you will be able to complete it. You just have to have a little more patience.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 28 September 2023), the end of the month will take away the tensions of love. As far as work is concerned, there may still be some obstacles to overcome but you will soon be able to do it and in the best way possible. Courage.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the sky speaks of love so let yourself go to the emotions. As far as work is concerned, the most important thing is to stay calm but you have Jupiter for support. This way you will be able to make the right decisions and not regret them. Roll up your sleeves.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, over the next few hours the Moon will support you in love but you will still have to deal with some thorny issues left unresolved. As far as work is concerned, you are not entirely satisfied but you will have to compromise somehow. Even if it’s not your style, sometimes it’s necessary and unavoidable.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 28 September 2023), in love you need maximum calm, otherwise you could risk sparking too much controversy. As far as work is concerned, don’t accept offers straight away, think about them carefully and thoroughly.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, in love the sky is on your side, you can experience a truly exciting day. As far as work is concerned, after a small stop we will need to start again in a big way. You will see that everything will work out in the end. Roll up your sleeves.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, SEPTEMBER 28, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: prepare yourself for a day full of emotions.

